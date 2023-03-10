WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ex-Malaysia PM Muhyiddin charged with corruption, laundering
Muhyiddin Yassin faces up to 15 years in jail if found guilty on money laundering charge, and up to 20 years for abuse of power charge.
Ex-Malaysia PM Muhyiddin charged with corruption, laundering
Muhyuddin is the second Malaysian leader to be charged with crimes after losing power. / AP
March 10, 2023

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been charged with abuse of power and money laundering over projects launched under his premiership, accusations that he said were politically motivated.

The charges come on Friday just three months after Muhyiddin lost a closely fought and divisive general election to Anwar Ibrahim, and are likely to increase political tensions in Malaysia.

Muhyuddin, who led the country for 17 months between 2020 and 2021, becomes the second Malaysian leader to be charged with crimes after losing power.

At a Kuala Lumpur sessions court, the former premier was charged with four counts of abuse of power involving $51.40 million, and two counts of money laundering involving 195 million ringgit

Muhyiddin pleaded not guilty to all six charges and has previously said the charges were "political persecution" of the opposition.

Muhyiddin gets bail

The former premier faces up to 15 years in jail if found guilty on the money laundering charge, and up to 20 years for the abuse of power charge.

Recommended

He will also be subject to a heavy financial penalty.

Muhyiddin was granted bail by the judge and asked to surrender his passport.

Prime Minister Anwar said he has not interfered in graft investigations involving Muhyiddin and left it to law enforcement agencies.

Immediately after the election win in November, Anwar said he would launch a review of government projects worth billions of dollars approved by Muhyiddin, including Covid-19 relief programmes, alleging they did not follow proper procedures.

Two senior members from Muhyiddin's Bersatu party were recently charged with graft.

The anti-graft agency has also frozen Bersatu's party accounts.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'