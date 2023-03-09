At least 30 people have died in a landslide on a remote Indonesian island this week, a disaster agency official said adding that a search for missing residents was still ongoing.

Disaster agency chief Suharyanto said on Thursday in a news conference rescuers were still searching for 24 people who remain missing.

Authorities would set up electricity poles once the road to the remote location has been fixed, he said, adding that more than 1,200 residents had been displaced and that they would be relocated to flatter areas with "little risk of disasters".

Indonesia's geophysics agency chief said in the same news conference there was still land that could potentially be dislodged should there be heavy rain in the area.