US and Ukraine have supported Georgian protesters who again rallied in tens of thousands against a planned "foreign agent" law which critics said was reminiscent of Russian legislation used to silence critics.

Massive crowds gathered in front of the parliament building in central Tbilisi on Wednesday, holding EU and Georgian flags, and chanting "no to the Russian law", according to an AFP news agency correspondent.

The protesters were demanding authorities drop the bill on "transparency of foreign funding," which critics say mirrors a law used in Russia to force media and dissenting groups to shut down.

Elene Ksovreli, 16, said Georgians did not want to see their future threatened.

"We will not allow them to make Russia define our future," she told AFP. "We, young people, are here to protect our everything."

Another demonstrator, 72-year-old Aza Akhvlediani, called the country's government "stupid".

"I know what's happening in Moscow. They stop every passerby and do whatever they please to them. I think the Georgian government wants the same," she said.

"We want Europe! We want the West," Tamuna Kirkhvadze, a 37-year-old economist, told AFP. "We want a bright future for our children and us."

Earlier on Wednesday, protesters marched down Tbilisi's main thoroughfare, with one banner reading "Women against total control" in a nod to International Women's Day.

Clashes ensued with police using tear gas and water cannon against the violent demonstrators.

Police said more than 70 demonstrators had been detained and 50 police officers wounded during the protests on Tuesday.

The ruling Georgian Dream party says the law is modelled on US legislation dating from the 1930s.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has defended his "balanced" policy as aimed at ensuring "peace and stability".

Russia and Georgia fought a five-day war in 2008.