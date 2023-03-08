A Turkish delegation will visit Russia's capital next week for technical talks ahead of a planned Turkish, Russian, Iranian and Syrian foreign ministers' meeting, Türkiye's foreign minister has said.

"An offer came from the Russians to hold a meeting at the technical level in preparation for a possible meeting of foreign ministers. We will also send our deputy minister to Moscow next week," Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday at a news conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian in the capital Ankara.

"The Iranian side will also attend this meeting. At this meeting, preparations for the foreign ministers' meeting will be made."

Cavusoglu said the only surviving mechanism for Syria is the Astana format. "Therefore, we said to the Russians that there is nothing wrong with Iran's participation," he added.

Iran's involvement