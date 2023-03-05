Sunday, March 5, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that Ankara is working hard to extend the initiative that has enabled Ukraine to export grain, which was paused after the Russia-Ukraine conflict began last February.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations last July allowed grain to be exported from three Ukrainian ports.

The agreement was extended in November and will expire on March 18 unless an extension is agreed upon.

"We are working hard for the smooth implementation and further extension of the Black Sea grain deal," Cavusoglu said in a speech at the United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries being held in Doha, Qatar.

For more updates 👇

1806 GMT — Russian shelling hits Ukrainian town; Bakhmut battle rages

Russian shelling destroyed homes and killed one person in northern Ukraine's Kharkiv province, the region's governor has said, while fighting raged in the fiercely contested eastern city of Bakhmut.

The town of Kupiansk is about 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the Russian border; the region has come under frequent attacks even though Russian ground forces withdrew from the area nearly six months ago.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov said at least five homes were razed in the latest attack that left a 65-year-old man dead.

1648 GMT — Serbia not supplying weapons to Russia or Ukraine: Vucic

Serbia is not supplying weapons or ammunition to either Ukraine or Russia, the country's president has said.

"This is a blatant lie. Serbia did not send weapons to anyone. We have factories where we manufacture weapons, but we did not sell either weapons or munitions to Ukraine or Russia. We are clean about it," Aleksandar Vucic told journalists in Doha.

Serbia adheres to international laws, he added.

1550 GMT — Kiev says Russia pursuing 'attempts to encircle' Bakhmut

Kiev has said it is holding off attacks from Russian troops still attempting to surround Bakhmut, a now-destroyed eastern Ukrainian city that Moscow has been trying to capture for months.

Ukraine has vowed to defend "fortress Bakhmut" but has faced Russian troops determined to take the city which has turned into a political prize as the battle drags on.

The Ukrainian general staff said "more than 130 enemy attacks" had been repelled over the previous day including in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

"The enemy continues its attempts to encircle the town of Bakhmut," it said.

1240 GMT — Saudi Arabia sends new aid plane to Ukraine

Saudi Arabia has sent a new plane loaded with humanitarian aid to Ukraine amid Russia's war on the European country.

The plane dispatched by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center arrived at Rzeszow Airport in Poland carrying 30 tonnes of aid, the state news agency SPA reported.

The shipment "includes shelter materials, electric generators, and medical supplies," SPA said.

The aid plane is the third to have been sent by the oil -rich kingdom to Ukraine this week.

1227 GMT — Russian army says it hit Azov Regiment command centre in Ukraine

The Russian army hit a command centre of the Ukrainian forces' Azov Regiment in southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian Defence Ministry has said.

The ministry did not elaborate on the attack, in its daily update on what Moscow terms the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The Azov Regiment, which had far-right and ultra-nationalist origins and is now a unit of Ukraine's national guard, garnered international attention for its resistance to the Russian siege of Mariupol's vast steelworks last year.