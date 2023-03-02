The foreign ministers of India and China have met on the sidelines of a gathering of top diplomats from the Group of 20 industrialised and developing nations in New Delhi, signalling a thawing of their relationship, which has been tense since the deadly 2020 border clashes in the Ladakh region.

India’s Foreign Minister Subrahma nyam Jaishankar said talks with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang “focused on addressing current challenges to the bilateral relationship, especially peace and tranquillity in the border areas.”

Gang, who is in India for the G20 meeting, had unscheduled talks with Jaishankar a day after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said: “China attaches great importance to India.”

She added that maintaining good ties between the two countries is fundamental to their interests.

The relationship between New Delhi and Beijing has deteriorated since 2020, when Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed on their land border in the Ladakh region, with 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers killed.

Long-running standoff