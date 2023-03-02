Insufficient planning during the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, coupled with years of inadequate oversight, played a significant role in the quick downfall of the Western-backed government as the Taliban advanced towards Kabul, a new watchdog report details.

The report by The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) released on Tuesday depicted an uncoordinated and sudden withdrawal in 2021, as well as inadequate accountability for weapons delivered to Afghanistan, resulting in the Taliban gaining control of over $7 billion worth of military equipment.

The report also criticised the failure to establish an autonomous and self-sufficient security force in Afghanistan, despite 20 years of international aid amounting to $90 billion.

SIGAR has conducted a sequence of evaluations exploring the collapse of the Afghan security forces and the Taliban's conquest in America's longest war.

According to SIGAR, which is the US government's leading oversight authority on Afghanistan reconstruction, the American mission in Afghanistan was to build an army that could stand on its own feet to resist the Taliban.

However, the Afghan military was not only riddled with corruption but also designed to function properly only so long as foreign contractors and soldiers remained around to manage it.

Additionally, the US relied heavily on contractors and advisers who were poorly trained and inexperienced for their mission.

READ MORE: Taliban confirms killing of two senior Daesh members in Afghanistan

Half-in, half-out

The report also highlighted the issue of US personnel and contractors rotating in and out of the country on short stints, leading them to repeat the same mistakes as their predecessors every few years.

This half-in, half-out approach was inconducive to a lasting victory over the Taliban and made it almost certain that the Afghan security forces would not have time to develop the solid institutional structure they would need to survive indefinitely.