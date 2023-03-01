Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has hailed his country's ties with Beijing ahead of a closely watched meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

During Wednesday's meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Lukashenko said Beijing and Minsk "have no closed topics for cooperation", according to a readout published on the official website of the Belarusian presidency.

"We cooperate in all avenues. Most importantly, we have never set ourselves the task of being friends or working against third countries," Lukashenko said, according to the readout.

"We are doing everything in the interests of our peoples - Belarusian and Chinese. This will continue to be the case," he said.

In an accompanying video clip, Li could be heard telling Lukashenko that President Xi would meet with him Wednesday afternoon to "further plan the development of bilateral relations".

"We are confident that relations between Belarus and China will continue to move forward, building on the friendship between the two countries," Li said.

READ MORE:Belarus opposition reportedly destroys Russian plane