The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo have endorsed the European Union’s proposal on normalising relations between the two countries, the bloc’s top diplomat announced.

Hosted by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti held talks in Brussels on Monday within the framework of the EU-led Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue.

“President Vucic and Prime Minister Kurti have agreed that no further discussions are needed for the European Union’s proposal titled ‘Agreement on the path to normalisation between Kosovo and Serbia,’” Borrell said at a news conference after the negotiations.

He said technical discussions will continue on the agreement’s implementation and the leaders will meet again in March.

“The agreement will put the relationship between Kosovo and Serbia on a new and sustainable basis,” he added.

Borrell stressed that the deal serves the interests of the citizens of Kosovo and Serbia by allowing them, for example, to move freely with their own passports and study and work in the other state.

He also expressed hope that the normalisation of relationships will “bring new opportunities to increase financial assistance, business cooperation and new investments” as well as increase trade by cutting red tape.

Vucic told the media that Serbia and Kosovo are continuing the talks but the EU expects something by March 24.