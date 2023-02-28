Transnistria, a tiny internationally unrecognised enclave on Moldova's eastern border with Ukraine, has again become a source of tension between the Western bloc and Russia.

Last week, thousands of protesters, backed by the Eurosceptic and Russophile Shor Party and organised by the Movement for the People, marched in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, to demonstrate against the pro-Western government.

Known as a self-proclaimed breakaway region, Transnistria has an active and effective pro-Moscow political network.

The protesters last week rattled the fragile Moldovan government with the demand for easing living costs.

Some of the protesters called for Moldova's President Maia Sandu to follow in the footsteps of former Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita and step down.

The protests were held after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned last month of intercepting a Russian plot to destabilise an already volatile situation in Moldova. Additionally, President Sandu has also deployed harsh rhetoric, accusing Russia of using "saboteurs" disguised as civilians to disrupt the country's political stability.

How did we get here?

Tensions have heightened in the region after the Russian Defence Ministry recently accused Ukraine of planning an "armed provocation" against the breakaway region "in the near future."

The Russian Foreign Ministry has also warned the US, NATO, and Ukraine against taking "reckless steps" in Transnistria and accused Ukraine of deploying troops there.

Neighbouring Romania, a NATO member, accused the Kremlin of firing a missile at Ukraine on February 10 using Moldovan airspace. The Romanian Defence Ministry said the projectile landed 35 kilometers away from the Romanian border. In response, Bucharest scrambled two fighter jets under NATO command on an exercise.

NATO considers an attack on any of its members as an attack on the entire bloc, and this may lead to a military response.

However, Vadim Krasnoselsky, the self-styled president of the breakaway region has stated that there is "no real danger" despite the claims. The press service of Krasnoselsky also stated that if there was any real danger, the president would personally and immediately inform the citizens, and it is essential not to succumb to panic.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a main backer of Russian President Vladimir Putin's cause in Ukraine, rejected the prospect of Kiev starting "some kind of second front" in the region.

But the Kremlin insists that external forces are meddling in the region and escalating tensions.