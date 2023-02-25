Three explosions at the start of a marathon wounded 18 people on Saturday in an English-speaking region of Cameroon plagued by separatist unrest, officials said.

The explosions targeted the "Race of Hope" annual marathon in Buea, in the Southwest region, 70 kilometres (43 miles) west of the country's economic capital Douala.

"Eighteen people suffered injuries, among them an athlete and 17 spectators," Sports Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi told AFP.

"There were several attempts at disruption with three explosions," said regional governor Bernard Okalia Bilai. "These explosions had no impact on the race," he added.

The self-described Ambazonian Defence Forces, a leading armed group in English-speaking Cameroon, claimed responsibility for the attack in a video on WhatsApp, saying they targeted soldiers protecting the athletes.