Strong earthquake hits Tajikistan near border with China
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes eastern Tajikistan, says USGS, followed by a 5.0-magnitude aftershock and a second quake of 4.6-magnitude.
The sparsely populated territory where the earthquake hit is surrounded by the towering Pamir Mountains and is home to Lake Sarez. / Reuters Archive
February 23, 2023

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake has hit eastern Tajikistan, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake struck around 0037 GMT (5:37 am local time) on Thursday at a depth of about 20.5 kilometres.

The USGS estimated that "little or no population" would be exposed to landslides from the quake. There were also no reports of casualties from the quake as of 0700 GMT on Thursday.

The quake’s epicentre appeared to be in Gorno-Badakhshan, a semi-autonomous eastern region that borders Afghanistan and China, about 67 kilometres from the small mountain town of Murghob.

A 5.0-magnitude aftershock hit the area about 20 minutes after the initial quake, followed by a 4.6-magnitude quake.

A couple scientific agencies have reported different magnitudes for the quake.

Chinese state television CCTV reported a 7.2 magnitude quake, citing the China Earthquake Networks Center, and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre [EMSC], which reported 7.1-magnitude quake, revised the size of the temblor to 6.3.

Highly prone to natural disasters

The sparsely populated territory is surrounded by the towering Pamir Mountains and is home to Lake Sarez.

The aquamarine-coloured body of water — formed as a result of an earthquake in 1911 — is among Tajikistan's largest lakes.

Located behind Lake Sarez is a natural dam deep in the Pamir mountains, and experts have warned the consequences will be catastrophic if the dam is breached.

Tajikistan -- like much of the rest of Central Asia -- is highly prone to natural disasters and has a long history of floods, earthquakes, landslides, avalanches and heavy snowfalls.

Earlier this month, nine people died in a February 15 avalanche in Gorno-Badakhshan, while another person was killed the same day in an avalanche on a highway near the capital Dushanbe.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
