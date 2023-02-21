TÜRKİYE
'Only two or three houses are left standing': Türkiye quakes level village
Local official from the Ordekdede village says only three houses are left standing in his community while fault fractures that stretch for kilometres are seen nearby.
The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centred in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces. / AA
February 21, 2023

The massive twin earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye on February 6 caused great destruction in one area of Kahramanmaras province, wiping almost all of the houses in the village.

Ordekdede village in Pazarcik district is one of the epicentres of the two earthquakes two weeks ago.

Nearly all of the single-storey houses there were destroyed, while fault fractures stretch for kilometres close to the village.

Speaking to Anadolu news agency, Kemal Guven, the local official of Ordekdede said there were 140 households in the village before the disaster and there are no structurally sound homes left in the village now.

Guven was lucky, as he was in Gaziantep at the time of the earthquakes.

After arriving in the village following the quakes, he and his neighbours pulled his relatives out of the rubble.

He added that they are trying to rebuild the village, which is the largest area in the region close to the epicentre of the earthquake.

"There are only two or three houses left standing, while all the others were destroyed. The earthquake left 34 people dead and 25 others injured," he said.

At least 41,156 people were killed and 105,505 injured by the two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, according to the latest figures from the disaster management agncy, AFAD.

At least 5,800 others were reported killed in Syria, bringing the death toll from both countries close to 47,000.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centred in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa and Elazig.

READ MORE: Erdogan: More than 1.68M quake-affected people provided shelter

SOURCE:AA
