“We pray for you,” “stay strong,” and “we are with you” are some of the messages written by students of an Indian school on a 72-metre-long (236-foot-long) card to express solidarity and condolences to Turkish people after devastating earthquakes struck southern Türkiye earth this month.

Over 5,000 students from Seth Anandram Jaipuria School in Ghaziabad, a city near the national capital New Delhi, delivered the long card to the Turkish Embassy, according to the school principal Shalini Nambiar.

Nambiar told Anadolu that it was "painful to see how people are suffering in Türkiye after the earthquakes and that the best way to help them was to ignite a spirit of giving amongst the kids."

"Education is incomplete without values and thus I decided to get a long card carrying schoolchildren's and teachers' prayers and blessings," she said. "Children were seen crying while writing their messages."

READ MORE: India, Malaysia dispatch highly-skilled rescue teams to Türkiye

'Operation Dost (friend)'

She said the school also donated blankets for earthquake victims.

“I made a card for the people of Türkiye because I think of Türkiye as India's friend and I want to support it during this catastrophic time,” said Aashima Tandon, a student in the school.