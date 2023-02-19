US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due in Türkiye to discuss how Washington can further assist Ankara as it grapples with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that killed tens of thousands of people.

The top US diplomat is expected to land at Incirlik Air Base on Sunday in the southern province of Adana, from where he will take a helicopter tour of the quake-struck area.

He will then hold bilateral talks on Monday with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Two powerful earthquakes struck Türkiye's southeast and neighbouring Syria on February 6, killing more than 46,000 people and leaving over a million people homeless along with an economic cost expected to run into billions of dollars.

Blinken is also expected to meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, sources familiar with the planning said.

Since the earthquake, the United States has sent a search and rescue team to Türkiye, medical supplies, concrete-breaking machinery, and additional funding of $85 million in humanitarian aid that also covers Syria.

Blinken's first visit to Turkey as secretary of state has been in the works for some time but comes two years after he took office, in stark contrast with some of his predecessors including Hillary Clinton and Rex Tillerson, who made the visit within the first three months of their terms.

