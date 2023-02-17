In the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, many in the crypto industry have looked to donate to help victims, with reportedly more than $10 million in crypto has been sent by companies.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes struck southeastern Türkiye on February 6, and have so far left over 41,000 dead in both Türkiye and Syria.

One of the biggest donors, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, revealed the world’s largest crypto exchange would airdrop BNB worth $100 to all Binance users in 10 cities impacted by the earthquake – identified by proof of address. Total donations are estimated to be roughly $5 million.

The exchange’s charity arm also launched a public donation address, as donations to the Emergency Earthquake Appeal will be accepted in BNB, bitcoin, ether, Binance USD and ripple. 100 percent of all funds raised will go to providing emergency supplies including medical resources, shelter, food and blankets.

Earlier this week, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin made substantial contributions, including his latest donation on February 12 for 50 ETH ($77,000) sent to Anka Relief, a crypto aid fund to support victims of the Türkiye quakes.