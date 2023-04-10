French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed pension reforms, known as the ‘système de reiterate’ in French, have encountered stiff opposition, with massive crowds of protesters taking to the streets in a phenomenal show of defiance against the government.

The French pension system allows for earlier retirement compared to some other European countries, with the current retirement age set at 62 years. However, demographic shifts and increasing life expectancies have prompted the French government to undertake several pension system reforms in recent years to ensure its financial sustainability.

This is not just a problem in France. Eurostat, the provider of European statistics, reports that the proportion of people aged 65 and over in the EU exceeded 21 percent in 2022, and the median age of the EU population increased to 44.4 years.

The declining birth rates and ageing population in Europe have placed significant pressure on pension systems, resulting in a gradual increase in retirement age. This demographic shift is already apparent in several EU member states, with fewer working-age individuals and more retired individuals.

This trend is expected to continue, resulting in a considerable increase in the proportion of older individuals in the population. Consequently, those of working age may face increased responsibility for supporting social expenditures necessary for services required by the elderly population.

To address these demographic changes, individuals are expected to work longer before becoming eligible for pension benefits.

Macron’s proposal

Macron first proposed the pension law reform in 2019, during his first term. The idea was subsequently delayed due to the pandemic. However, the proposal resurfaced in his 2022 re-election manifesto.

The reform aims to increase the minimum general retirement age from 62 to 64 and remove certain privileges for public sector workers.

It is important to note that the minimum retirement age only applies to individuals who have worked for a certain number of years to be eligible for pension benefits.

Macron has argued that the potential financial risks of not implementing the proposed pension reform in France are too significant to ignore. The reform is deemed crucial to avoid the risk of bankruptcy, and as such, Macron has defended his controversial decision.

However, the French government’s inadequate communication strategies in public relations, specifically regarding the proposed pension reform, have hindered its ability to gain public support.

The government’s insufficient explanation of the proposed changes, including their potential benefits and drawbacks, has resulted in scepticism and opposition from the public. This lack of clarity has led to polls indicating that two-thirds of French citizens oppose the pension changes and support the ongoing protests.

Opposition and protests