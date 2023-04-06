Türkiye's largest warship TCG Anadolu will be delivered to the country's navy on Monday, a senior Turkish official said.

On Thursday, Ismail Demir, the head of Türkiye's Defense Industries Presidency (SSB), said at the ceremony that the TCG Anadolu will be delivered to the Turkish Naval Forces Command with a ceremony on Monday.

Demir stated that they aim to complete the integration of the Turkish combat drone Bayraktar TB3 into TCG Anadolu this year.

He said Türkiye's indigenous aircraft Hurjet is also planned to be used on the ship.

Demir added that it is too early to talk about the deployment of another Turkish combat drone Anka-3 to the ship.