Türkiye has announced that its airspace would be closed to flights to and from Iraq's Sulaymaniyah airport from April 3 to July 3 amid PKK terrorist activities in the region.

Turkish airspace has been closed to the use of aircraft using Sulaymaniyah International Airport for landing and take-off as of April 3, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgic said in a statement on Wednesday.

The move came as the PKK terrorist organisation stepped up its activities in the Sulaymaniyah region, the statement said, adding the terror group also "threatened" flight security.

