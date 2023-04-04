Peru's Congress has rejected a motion from leftist lawmakers to launch impeachment hearings against President Dina Boluarte on charges tied to the deaths of protesters, the latest chapter in the country's political volatility.

The final tally from Tuesday's vote saw 37 mostly leftist lawmakers vote in support of a motion to remove caretaker leader Boluarte for "moral incapacity," falling short of the 52 votes needed to advance the trial to potentially remove her in the 130-seat legislature.

Peru has been mired in intense political infighting for years, with several recent ex-presidents ousted, arrested or jailed.

In December, leftist president Pedro Castillo was ousted in an impeachment trial and jailed, sparking violent protests by his supporters.

Over 50 people died in the demonstrations. Opposition parties have blamed those deaths on Boluarte, who was Castillo's vice president and replaced him in office.

On January 10, the prosecutor's office opened an investigation against Boluarte over the security force clampdown.

Sitting Peruvian presidents cannot be put on trial.

"There are reasons to remove Boluarte. She has installed a government of repression and death," said Jaime Quito, a legislator for the leftist Peru Libre party who voted to approve the impeachment trial.