WORLD
3 MIN READ
Milatovic wins Montenegro presidency beating veteran leader
Early projections of election results at Montenegro’s presidential runoff vote suggest economy expert and political novice Jakov Milatovic won, defeating incumbent Milo Djukanovic.
Milatovic wins Montenegro presidency beating veteran leader
Milatovic’s victory is believed to reflect voter fatigue with Djukanovic and disillusionment with established politicians. / AP
April 2, 2023

Montenegro's former minister of economic development Jakov Milatovic has won the country's presidential runoff, according to results from a leading pollster, beating long-time leader Milo Djukanovic in a landslide.

"I congratulate the new president Jakov Milatovic," said Ana Nenezic, the executive director of the Center for Monitoring and Research group on Sunday. 

The pollster said Milatovic won around 60 percent while Djukanovic won around 40 percent. Official results are not expected before Monday.

Analysts said the results could change slightly as the vote count progresses but that the gap between the two is too wide for major changes.

“This result is an indicator that the final result won't be substantially different,” said Nenezic.

READ MORE: Veteran faces young challenger as Montenegro votes in presidential runoff

Milatovic’s triumph

Milatovic, 36, first entered politics in 2020 after earning his education in Britain and the United States.

Djukanovic is credited with leading his country to independence from Serbia in 2006 and defying Russia to steer Montenegro into NATO in 2017. But critics say Djukanovic and his Democratic Party of Socialists have let crime and corruption engulf society.

Recommended

The DPS was ousted from power in a 2020 parliamentary vote but Djukanovic has remained in office until his five-year mandate finished.

His defeat on Sunday means that both he and his party will be in opposition for the first time since late 1980s’.

Sunday’s runoff vote was scheduled after none of the contenders won a majority in the first round of voting two weeks ago. 

Some 540,000 people were eligible to vote. Montenegro has a population of 620,000 and borders Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Kosovo and the Adriatic Sea.

With Milatovic’s triumph, his Europe Now movement could also find itself in a position to dominate the next government after June’s parliamentary election.

Europe Now emerged after the first government that resulted from the 2020 parliamentary election collapsed. 

As the economy minister in that government, Milatovic gained popularity by increasing salaries but critics say this was done at the cost of the already depleted health system and not as an outcome of reform.

READ MORE:Montenegro government collapses over ties with Serbia church

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY