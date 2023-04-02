Sunday, April 2, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the military situation around the city of Bakhmut, besieged by Russian forces from months, was "especially hot".

Zelenskyy also said in his nightly video address that two people had died in a Russian mortar attack in the northern region of Sumy.

He noted earlier reports that Russian shelling had killed at least six people in the city of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.

1304 GMT — Ukrainian official offers plan for a Crimea without Russia

A top Ukrainian official has outlined a series of steps the government in Kiev would take after the country reclaims control of Crimea, including dismantling the strategic bridge that links the seized Black Sea peninsula to Russia.

Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, published the plan as Ukraine's military prepares for a spring counteroffensive in hopes of making new, decisive gains after more than 13 months of the war to end Russia's full-scale attack.

Among other things, Danilov suggested prosecuting Ukrainians who worked for the Moscow-backed administration in Crimea, adding that some would face criminal charges and others would lose government pensions and be banned from public jobs.

1201 GMT — Russia will not send fencers to Poland due to conditions: Federation

Russia will not send fencers to an Olympic qualifier event in Poland this month because of "unacceptable" conditions, the head of Russia's Fencing federation was quoted by Russian media.

"Will Russian fencers take part in Poland? Of course not, it is unacceptable," Ilgar Mamedov told RIA Novosti after Poland said Russian athletes had to sign a written statement saying they did not support Russia's campaign in Ukraine.

0933 GMT — Russian missile strike kills six civilians in Donetsk: Ukraine

At least six people have been killed and eight injured in a missile strike on the city of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office has said.

Kostiantynivka, home to about 70,000 people before the war, is just 20 kilometres (12.5 miles) west of Bakhmut, the epicentre of fighting for at least eight months as Russian forces try to capture the city.

The head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said 16 apartment buildings, eight private houses, a children’s preschool, the building of the Kostiantynivka State Tax Inspectorate, gas pipes and three cars were damaged in the attack.

0930 GMT — Year after Bucha 'massacre', Ukraine army chief vows to fight on

Ukraine will continue to fight for its independence, the chief of the army has said, a year after bodies of civilians were found in Bucha after Russian troops retreated.