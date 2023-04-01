The signing of a final political agreement in Sudan has been delayed due to a lack of "consensus on some outstanding issues", the spokesperson of the negotiation process said in a statement.

The final accord to name a civilian government this month and launch a new transition towards elections was originally to be signed on Saturday.

Disagreements surfaced this week over the timeline for integrating the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF] into the military, a move called for in a framework deal for the new transition signed in December.

Integrating the RSF and placing the military under civilian authority are central demands of civilian groups that helped overthrow long-time ruler Omar al Bashir four years ago and shared power with the military until an October 2021 coup.

The talks this week followed a framework deal agreed in December between the military and the civilian Forces for Freedom and Change [FFC] alliance, which aims to turn the page the coup which led to mass protests and cut Sudan off from much international financial support.