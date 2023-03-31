At least 11 people have been killed in a stampede during the distribution of food aid in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi, police said, one of several such incidents in recent weeks as the country's economic crisis bites.

The dead included five women and three children, police said, while five other people were hospitalised following the incident, which occurred at a charity-run distribution site set up at a local factory on Friday.

Fida Janwari, a senior police officer in western Karachi's Baldia Town neighbourhood, said the stampede happened when needy women with children flocked to a factory distributing alms.

"Panic struck and people started running," he said.

Asma Ahmed, 30, said her grandmother and niece were among the dead.

"We come every year to the factory for the Zakat," she said, using the Islamic term for alms.

"They started beating the women with clubs and pushing them," Ahmed added. "There was chaos everywhere."

"Why did they call us if they couldn't manage it?" she asked.