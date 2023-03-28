During the Holy month of Ramadan, Muslims worldwide fast from dawn till dusk.

Here are some traditional drinks often associated with Ramadan that help Muslims replenish their electrolytes and relish their iftar meals.

Demirhindi/Tamarind sherbet

In Türkiye, the famous Ottoman sherbet is made with tamarind fruit boiled with 41 different spices for 8 hours.

Jallab

A sweet syrup made of rose water, dates and grape molasses that is often served with ice, pine nuts and raisins.

Jallab is known in Palestine, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan.

Rooh Afza

In India and neighbouring countries, Rooh Afza is known as a sweet, pink concentrated syrup made of fruits, roses and herbs served with cold water or milk.

Carob juice, or kharob