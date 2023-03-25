Greece has underlined a recent "positive turn" in relations with Türkiye in the wake of disasters in both countries.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Thursday that this "new reality" is reflected in the countries’ joint statement following his recent meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

Speaking to the Greek daily, Proto Thema, Dendias said the rapprochement between Athens and Ankara happened in recent months following the disasters in both countries.

Though the Greek government is fully aware of the difficulties in relations between the two countries, Dendias said that Greece has an "obligation" to respond to Türkiye's outreach.

"Greece has an absolute duty to step through the door Türkiye has opened."

Greece was among the first countries to convey condolences and extend aid to Türkiye following the February 6 earthquakes.