President Joe Biden has said the United States is not seeking conflict with Tehran, after Washington carried out strikes on what it said were Iran-linked groups in Syria in retaliation for a deadly drone attack.

"Make no mistake: the United States does not ... seek conflict with Iran, but be prepared for us to act forcefully to protect our people," Biden told reporters during a visit to Canada on Friday.

Asked whether there should be a higher cost for Iran, Biden replied: "We’re not going to stop."

The US strikes, that activists say killed at least four people, came after the Pentagon said a US contractor died, and another contractor and five military personnel were wounded by a kamikaze drone "of Iranian origin" that struck a US-led coalition base near Hasakeh in northeastern Syria.

In response, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that, at Biden's direction, he had ordered the "precision air strikes tonight in eastern Syria against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps".

Hours after the strikes, the US Central Command [CENTCOM] said 10 rockets were fired at American and coalition forces at the Green Village base in northeast Syria.

There were no injuries or damages to facilities at the base, but one rocket struck a home around five kilometres away, causing minor wounds to two women and two children, CENTCOM said.

The activist group Deir Ezzor 24, which covers news in the province, said the American strikes killed four people and wounded a number of others, including Iraqis.