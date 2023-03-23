Lebanon's economy has contracted by around 30 percent since 2017, its currency lost 90 percent of its value, its unemployment rate skyrocketed and over half of its households are below the poverty level.

To combat its economic crisis, Lebanon needs significant financial assistance. Therefore, it struck a deal with the International Monetary Fund in April 2022 on a $3-billion loan needed to save the country's economy.

But almost a year after the agreement was signed, officials have yet to implement the reforms needed to launch the 46-month financing programme.

Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, who headed an IMF delegation that visited Lebanon on Thursday, said the fund believes the country "is at a very dangerous moment, at a crossroads" and without a change in policy, it will remain in a "never-ending crisis".

Earlier in September, the IMF had condemned Beirut's "very slow" progress on implementing these reforms. Now parliamentary elections scheduled for mid-May are approaching and all eyes are on the country's legislators.

So what are the requirements and what is causing the approval delay?

1. Tackling weak governance

Reforms require the cooperation of all ofthe country's institutions (the presidency, the government and the parliament) but political inaction has been a hallmark of the Lebanese economic crisis.

Since last year, the country has had no president and only a caretaker government, amid persistent deadlock between rival blocs in parliament.

Former President Michel Aoun left office on October 31 after completing a six-year term, without lawmakers agreeing on a successor.

The country has also been without a fully functioning government since May, with Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his cabinet having limited powers in their current caretaker status.

"It can take months for religious sects and political parties to agree on a prime minister, while efforts to form a government often get bogged down in political horse-trading," reporters Dana Khraiche and Maria Elena Vizcaino report for Bloomberg.

"While a caretaker government could still draft laws, its prerogatives are limited and it may not be able to sign off on a deal with the Washington-based lender or drive through measures with potentially long-lasting ramifications," they added.

As part of the agreement to tackle weak goverance, the IMF said "the reforms to enhance transparency must be centred on strengthening the anti-corruption framework and improving the performance of state-owned enterprises, particularly the energy sector."

It said this should also include audits of the central bank and the electricity provider.

2. Implementing fiscal strategy

The government estimates losses in the financial system total more than $70 billion, the majority of which were accrued at the central bank. To tackle this, the IMF says Lebanon must implement a new fiscal strategy.

It called on Lebanon to combine deep debt restructuring and reforms "to restore credibility, predictability and transparency of the fiscal framework".