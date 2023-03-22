Security forces in crisis-hit Lebanon's capital fired tear gas at a protest against deteriorating living conditions, as the currency plummeted to new lows against the dollar.

The country's economic meltdown, described by the World Bank as one of the worst in recent global history, has plunged most of the population into poverty according to the United Nations.

Many of the hundreds who protested in Beirut on Wednesday were retired servicemen whose army pensions have lost most of their value, and depositors locked out of their savings by cash-strapped banks.

"I used to make around $4,000, now my pension is worth $150," retired general Khaled Naous, 70, told AFP news agency.

"We're unable to secure basic necessities."

Security forces fired tear gas as some demonstrators tried to push through barriers to reach the Beirut compound that houses government offices, while other protesters hurled stones.

The Lebanese pound, officially pegged at 15,000 to the dollar, has been trading on parallel markets at more than 100,000 against the greenback - a dizzying plunge from 1,507 before the collapse began in late 2019.

Lebanese banks have imposed draconian withdrawal restrictions since then, essentially locking depositors out of their life savings and infuriating Lebanese.

"The people are demanding their most basic rights" while the authorities "respond with tear gas," complained army veteran Amal Hammoud, 53.

A delegation of retired servicemen later met with caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati to discuss their plight.

'Selling my furniture'