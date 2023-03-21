A freelance journalist in India-administered Kashmir, Irfan Mehraj, has been arrested by the Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA), according to an official statement.

Mehraj's arrest was in connection with an ongoing probe into an alleged "NGO terror funding" case, said the Agency spokesman in the statement on Tuesday.

“Following comprehensive investigations into the NGO Terror funding case registered in October 2020, the National Investigation Agency arrested Irfan Mehraj from Srinagar (J&K) yesterday (20.03.2023),” the spokesman said.

Mehraj who worked as a freelancer and an online editor with twocircles.net was arrested from his hometown Srinagar, the capital city of the region on Monday evening.

One of his family members told Anadolu Agency that Mehraj was on an assignment when he was called by the investigation agency at their office in Srinagar.

“We came to know about it later that he has been arrested and taken to Delhi,” the family member said.

As per the statement, Mehraj is the first arrest made in connection with the case.

The case dates back to October 2020.

Incarcerated Kashmir human rights activist Khurram Parvez is also an accused in the same case and has been in jail since 2021.

The statement by the agency said that Mehraj was a close associate of Parvez and was working with his organisation, Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS) where he was working as a researcher.