US President Joe Biden signed a bill that requires Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to declassify information related to the origins of Covid-19, the White House has said.

"In implementing this legislation, my administration will declassify and share as much of that information as possible, consistent with my constitutional authority to protect against the disclosure of information that would harm national security," Biden said in a statement on Monday.

Biden said he shared Congress' goal of releasing as much information as possible about the origin of Covid-19. However, he said his administration would keep national security in mind when deciding what to release.

The bill passed unanimously in the Senate and House of Representatives before being sent to the White House.

READ MORE: Lab leak most likely origin of Covid-19: US Energy Department