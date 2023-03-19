Police in the Pakistani capital have filed charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, 17 of his aides and scores of supporters, accusing them of terrorism and several other offences.

Sunday's charges come in the backdrop of clashes between the supporters of Khan and security forces in Islamabad the previous day.

For hours on Saturday, Khan's followers clashed with police outside a court where the former prime minister went to appear in a graft case. Riot police wielded batons and fired tear gas while Khan's supporters hurled rocks at the officers.

More than 50 officers were injured and a checkpoint, several cars and motorcycles were torched, police said, adding that 59 of Khan's supporters were arrested during the clashes.

The case against Khan was brought by the Election Commission of Pakistan, which accused the former prime minister of not declaring gifts received during his time in office, or the profit made from selling them.

After days of legal wrangling, Khan travelled more than 300 kilometres from Lahore to the Islamabad court complex, but was unable to get out of the car. Around 4,000 supporters gathered outside the complex, pelting stones and throwing bricks at police officers firing tear gas.

The court, however, accepted Khan's attendance, his lawyers said.

Pakistan's courts are often used to tie up lawmakers in lengthy proceedings that rights monitors criticise for stifling political opposition. Khan claims authorities want to throw him in jail so he is unable to campaign for upcoming elections.

READ MORE:Pakistan court drops arrest warrant against ex-PM Imran Khan

Cases against other party members