Kuwait's Constitutional Court has annulled the results of last September's parliamentary election, in which the opposition made gains, and ruled in favour of reinstating the previous government, state media said.

Sunday's move comes at a time of renewed friction between the elected parliament and government and follows the reappointment this month of the country's prime minister, whose government had resigned in the stand-off with parliament.

Kuwait's crown prince last year dissolved parliament and called early polls in an effort to end prolonged domestic political feuding that has hindered fiscal reform.

However, Justice Mohammad bin Naji on Sunday said the court had declared the dissolution of parliament as void and had annulled the early elections held in September.

"The constitutional authority of the dissolved parliament shall be restored as of the date of this ruling," he told the court session attended by reporters.

READ MORE:Kuwait's government resigns amid struggle with assembly

Political bickering