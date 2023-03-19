Australia "absolutely" has not promised to support the US in any military conflict over Taiwan in return for a deal to acquire US nuclear-powered attack submarines, Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles said.

Asked whether Australia had given the US any commitment to help during a conflict over Taiwan in return for access to the submarines, Marles told ABC television on Sunday: "Of course not, and nor was one sought".

He said there was "absolutely not" a quid pro quo obligation on Australia from the deal.

Australia, the US and Britain unveiled the multi-decade AUKUS project on Monday. Canberra is to buy the US Virginia-class military submarines, with Britain and Australia eventually producing and operating a new submarine class, SSN-AUKUS.

AUKUS $246 billion deal

Australia's centre-left Labor government says the $246 billion (A$368 billion) deal is necessary given China's military buildup in the region, which it has labelled the largest since World War Two.

Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell said on Sunday he was confident a scheduled visit to China to meet his counterpart Wang Wentao would go ahead, despite AUKUS.