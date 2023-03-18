A deal allowing the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports that was due to expire on Saturday has been renewed, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"The deal for the grain corridor was due to expire today. As a result of our talks with the two sides, we have secured an extension to this deal," Erdogan said in a speech in the western city of Canakkale on Saturday.

Erdogan but did not disclose how long the extension period was for, and there have been conflicting reports from Kiev and Moscow about the length of the extension.

Ukraine's infrastructure minister said the deal had been extended for 120 days.

"(The) Black Sea Grain Initiative agreement is extended for 120 days. Grateful to Antonio Guterres, the United Nations, President Erdogan, Minister Hulusi Akar and all our partners for sticking to the agreements," Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Twitter.

But Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was quoted by the RBC media outlet as saying that the agreement has been extended only for 60 days.

The warring nations are both major global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other affordable food products that developing nations depend on.

READ MORE: Can Türkiye salvage Ukraine-Russia grain deal?

Millions of tonnes of grains