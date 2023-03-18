Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi would meet to mark the end of a decade of estrangement between the two countries.

Cavusoglu, speaking alongside his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry during a visit to Cairo, said Ankara wanted "to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries at the highest level".

"I'm very glad that we are taking concrete steps for normalising relations with Egypt... We will do our best not to rupture our ties again in future," Cavusoglu said.

"I am sure that we will have the opportunity to raise diplomatic ties to the highest level as soon as possible," Cavusoglu said at the news conference alongside Shoukry, following talks on bilateral relations, along with regional and international issues.

For his part Shoukry said there was a "political will coming from the presidents of our two countries... seeking to normalise relations".

'Frank talks'

The minister said he had "frank" talks with Shoukry, stressing that mechanisms between Türkiye and Cairo will be revived.