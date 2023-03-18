French President Emmanuel Macron's government is facing no-confidence motions in parliament and intensified protests after imposing a contentious pension reform without a vote in the lower house.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Thursday invoked article 49.3 of the constitution to impose the pension overhaul by decree, sparking angry demonstrations nationwide that raged unabated on Friday.

French opposition lawmakers retaliated by filing motions of no-confidence in the government, hoping to repeal the deeply unpopular law, which will hike the retirement age from 62 to 64.

"The vote on this motion will allow us to get out on top of a deep political crisis," said lawmaker Bertrand Pancher, whose motion was signed by independents and members of the broad left-wing NUPES coalition.

The far-right National Rally [RN] filed a second motion. It was expected to get less backing, but the party said it would also vote for the other motion.

They are likely to be debated in parliament on Monday afternoon, parliamentary sources told the AFP news agency.

Borne's government is largely expected to survive any vote. The no-confidence motion would need backing from around half the contingent of the opposition right-wing Republicans, a scenario seen as highly improbable.

Protests across France

Angry protesters took to the streets in Paris and other cities for a second day, trying to pressure lawmakers to doom the unpopular retirement age increase he's trying to impose without a vote in the National Assembly.

"We won't give up," said Philippe Melaine, a 49-year-old biology teacher. "There's still hope that the reform can be revoked."

Groups of people threw bottles and fireworks at the security forces, who responded by firing tear gas to try to clear the square. Police said they made 12 arrests.

In the energy sector, CGT union representative Eric Sellini strikers would halt production at a large refinery by this weekend or Monday.

He added that strikers continued delivering less fuel from several other sites than norma.

Dozens of protesters flooded onto the train tracks at the main station in the southwestern city of Bordeaux, an AFP photographer said.