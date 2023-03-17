Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Egypt, Ankara announced on Friday, the first such high-level trip in more than a decade, as the two countries mend relations damaged in the wake of the 2011 Arab Spring.

A statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Cavusoglu will visit Egypt on Saturday at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry.

The ministers will discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues, the statement said.

"All aspects of our bilateral relations will be discussed, and views will be exchanged on regional and international issues," Türkiye's foreign ministry added.

The visit "inaugurates a path for restoring normal relationships between the two countries," Egypt's foreign ministry said in a simultaneous statement.

Cavusoglu’s trip follows Shoukry’s visit to Türkiye’s earthquake-hit region last month.

