For over a year, Brazilian football star Vinicius Junior has been the target of hate crimes, but little is being done to stop the abuse.

Commemorated by many as among the world’s best football players, the 22-year-old Real Madrid winger endured chants calling him a “monkey” during a game against Mallorca at Son Moix on February 5.

That was not the first time. Vini Jr. was subjected to racial slurs another time in Mallorca, as well as during several derbies at Osasuna, Real Valladolid, and Atletico Madrid.

In late January, an effigy of the player was hung from a motorway bridge near his club’s training ground in Madrid, alongside a banner that read “Madrid hates Real,” leading up to a game against Atletico.

Real Madrid and LaLiga - Spain’s top football league - both condemned the hateful bridge incident. LaLiga also condemned the racist attack in Mallorca last month, saying they would take the matter to court, but the division has drawn disdain for failing to take effective action.

The league claims it has no authority to impose sanctions and makes do with condemnations and seeking legal action against the offenders, yet the legal system has proven to be unwilling and ineffective.

On 18 September 2022, after Atletico fans chanted “Vinicius, you are a monkey” before and during a Real match, LaLiga said the local Madrid prosecutor’s office declined to charge the offenders, justifying the decision with a claim that the chants were normal within the context of “fierce rivalry” between the football clubs, which led to other disrespectful chants as well.

That mindset seems to reflect a general attitude in Spain that legitimises racist abuse by placing it within the context of “booing” - although in a particularly rude manner, writes Guardian author Jonathan Liew.

Punishable by law

So far, neither Spain’s governing football authority, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), nor local prosecutors, have placed charges against the offenders.