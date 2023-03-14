Türkiye's first indigenous electric car maker TOGG has unveiled the prices of its first model, with online pre-orders to begin later this week.

The price of the standard range model T10X will start from 953,000 Turkish liras (about $50,200) to 1.055 million liras (about $55,600), while the long-range model was priced at 1.215 million liras (about $64,000), the company announced on Tuesday.

Pre-orders for the TOGG T10X will be taken online between March 16-27 and deliveries will start in late March.

With two different battery options for the 160 kW power (218 horsepower) T10X with rear-wheel drive, buyers can choose between a range of 314 kilometres (195 miles) or 523 km (325 mi).

The first version of the T10X is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds, while the second, for which delivery will start on October 29, can do 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds.

Featuring 320 kW power (435 horsepower), the second version also sports an all-wheel drive.

The batteries of the TOGG T10X can be recharged to up to 80 percent from 20 percent in less than 28 minutes at fast-charging stations.

Drivers can also choose from six different colour options for the electric vehicle.