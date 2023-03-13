WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deal with Iran does not mean 'all issues resolved': Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan says the agreement to resume bilateral relations with Tehran is an indication of the common desire to resolve issues through dialogue and diplomacy.
Deal with Iran does not mean 'all issues resolved': Saudi Arabia
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan says that Saudi Arabia is preparing to restart relations with Iran in two months and that mutual visits can be made in the future. / Getty Images
March 13, 2023

Saudi Arabia has said that agreement to reestablish diplomatic relations with Iran "does not mean that all issues have been resolved".

The agreement is an indication of the common desire to resolve issues through dialogue and diplomacy, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told the Asharq Al Awsat newspaper on Sunday.

The minister noted that Saudi Arabia is preparing to restart relations with Iran in two months and that mutual visits can be made in the future.

Referring to the role of China in the agreement, bin Farhan said that Saudi Arabia has common interests with Beijing and Tehran in creating an environment of security and stability in the region.

READ MORE:Arab countries laud Saudi Arabia, Iran decision to normalise relations

The two Persian Gulf neighbours severed ties after the Saudi diplomatic mission in Tehran was attacked by an angry mob in January 2016 following the execution of prominent Saudi Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Al Nimr.

Recommended

The two countries were engaged in marathon talks since April 2021 to restore ties.

The talks were brokered by Iraq.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on March 10 to resume bilateral relations after several days of talks facilitated by the Chinese government.

READ MORE:Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties after tensions

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'