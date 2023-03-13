Monday, March 13, 2023

Russia does not object to another extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative "but only for 60 days," the country's deputy foreign minister has said.

The deal was set to complete its second term on March 18.

Sergey Vershinin's remarks came in a statement following a Russian delegation meeting with UN Conference on Trade and Development Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan and UN Under-Secret ary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths.

"Our further stance will be determined upon the tangible progress on normalisation of our agricultural exports, not in words, but in deeds," Vershinin said.

"It includes bank payments, transport logistics, insurance, 'unfreezing' of financial activities and ammonia supplies via the 'Tolyatti-Odessa' pipeline."

1811 GMT — Russia extending grain deal for 60 days 'contradicts' agreement: Kiev

Ukraine's infrastructure minister has said Russia's decision to extend the grain deal for 60 days went against the agreement, but did not reject Moscow's proposal.

"(The grain) agreement involves at least 120 days of extension, therefore Russia's position to extend the deal only for 60 days contradicts the document signed by Türkiye and the UN," Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Twitter.

"We're waiting for the official position of the UN and Türkiye as the guarantors of the initiative," he added.

1632 GMT — Ukrainian soldiers wrap up Leopard 2A4 tank training in Spain

Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers have wrapped up a four-week training in Spain on how to operate the Leopard 2A4 battle tank, of which Madrid is set to deliver six mothballed units to Kiev this spring.

A total of 40 tank crew members and 15 mechanical specialists underwent training on their use at a military base in the northeastern city of Zaragoza, Spain's armed forces said in a statement.

"It has been intense," Spanish trainer Captain Contreras – who identified himself only by his rank and surname – told reporters, who were allowed access to the drills for the first time.

Contreras said the Ukrainians would be returning home "with a very acceptable knowledge" of the Leopards.

1612 GMT — Biden wants $886 billion defence budget

President Joe Biden's biggest peacetime US defence budget request of $886 billion includes a 5.2 percent pay raise for troops and the largest allocation on record for research and development, with Russia's war on Ukraine spurring demand for more spending on munitions.

Biden's request earmarks $842 billion for the Pentagon and $44 billion for defence-related programmes at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Energy and other agencies.

The total amount of the 2024 budget proposal is $28 billion more than last year's $858 billion.

1553 GMT — EU renews sanctions against Russian individuals, entities

The EU Council has renewed for another six months the sanctions imposed on 1,473 Russian individuals and 205 entities for "undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence" of Ukraine.

Many of them are "targeted in response to Russia's ongoing unjustified and unprovoked" war which began on February 24, 2022, the council said in a statement.

The sanctions are extended until September 15.

1548 GMT — Russia fires rockets on Ukraine's Sumy and Donetsk regions

At least two people have been killed and four injured during rocket attacks in Ukraine's Sumy and Donetsk regions, amid an air raid alert earlier in the day in most of the country's northern and eastern regions.

"In Sumy Oblast, the Russians shelled the village of Znob-Novhorodske. A rocket attack was carried out in the area of the local vocational and agricultural lyceum.

"One civilian was killed, four people were injured," head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.

Yermak later said that two rockets were fired at a school in the city of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, as a result of which a local resident was confirmed to have been killed.

0836 GMT — China's Xi plans Russia visit as soon as next week

Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to travel to Russia to meet with his counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter said, which would be sooner than previously expected.

Plans for a visit come as China has been offering to broker peace in Ukraine, an effort that has been met with scepticism in the West given China's diplomatic support for Russia.

Russia's Tass news agency reported on January 30 that Putin had invited Xi to visit in the spring. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that a visit to Moscow could take place in April or early May.

0814 GMT — Situation in Ukraine's Bakhmut 'very difficult'

“The situation in Bakhmut is difficult, very difficult. The enemy is fighting for every meter, and the closer we are to the city center, the harder the battles,” Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner paramilitary group said in a Telegram message.

Prigozhin said Ukraine is deploying “endless reserves” but they are gaining ground despite the resistance.

“We are moving forward and will continue to move forward and we will not shame the glory of Russian weapons," he added.

0734 GMT — Russia's Patrushev doubts pro-Ukrainian group blew up Nord Stream