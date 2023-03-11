WORLD
3 MIN READ
Arab countries laud Saudi Arabia, Iran decision to normalise relations
Arab leaders from across the Middle East hope the restoration of ties between the long-time rivals helps advance peace and security in the region.
Arab countries laud Saudi Arabia, Iran decision to normalise relations
In a statement following Friday's announcement, Iran and Saudi Arabia thanked the People's Republic of China for hosting and supporting the latest round of peace talks. / AA
March 11, 2023

Several Arab countries have welcomed the announcement of the restoration of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran following talks in Beijing. 

Following Friday's announcement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry hoped "the agreement will ease tensions in the region and contribute to stabilising and preserving the capabilities of Arab national security."

Iraq said it considers "a new page has been opened in diplomatic relations between the two countries."

The Sultanate of Oman welcomed the deal.

"This is a win-win for everyone and will benefit regional and global security. We hope in the longer term there’s also potential for increasing economic benefits for all," Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi wrote on Twitter.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani welcomed the agreement during a telephone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, according to Qatar's state news agency QNA.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed hope that the agreement would boost security and stability in the region and meet the aspirations of the people in Saudi Arabia, Iran and the entire region.

Other welcoming statements were expressed by the Houthi group in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the occupied Palestinian territories. 

Recommended

READ MORE:Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties after tensions

Seven years of severed ties

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume ties after several days of deliberations between top security officials.

The two neighbouring countries severed ties after the Saudi diplomatic mission in Tehran was attacked by an angry mob in January 2016 following the execution of Saudi Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Al Nimr.

The two countries have been engaged in marathon talks since April 2021 to restore ties. The talks were brokered by Baghdad.

Tehran and Riyadh noted progress but the breakthrough had been elusive until the announcement of a deal on Friday.

READ MORE:Biden's Saudi trip signalled the West's game of war mongering is up

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'