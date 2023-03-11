The Turkish Ambassador to the UN has said that hatred against Muslims has become a "major threat to democracy" and desecration of the copies holy Quran and mosques is "on the rise."

Addressing a special event to commemorate International Day to Combat Islamophobia, organised by Pakistan and the UN General Assembly on Friday, Sedat Onal said "Islamophobia is a real and a rising threat."

Noting that Muslims increasingly face "systemic practices of denial of freedom of religion, hate crimes and various manifestations of Islamophobia," he said:

"It goes hand-in-hand with the rising tide of populism and polarisation that tend to dominate political discourse in many countries."

"Islamophobia has now become a major threat to democracy as it feeds racist and xenophobic tendencies," said Onal.

"As a result, desecration of the holy Quran and mosques, as well as violations of freedom of manifestation of religion are on the rise,” he said.

READ MORE: Anti-Muslim racism institutionalised in Europe, report warns