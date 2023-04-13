Türkiye and Egypt have agreed on improving bilateral ties and raising diplomatic relations to the highest level, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"We are taking concrete steps to raise representation to the level of embassies. In the coming period, we will inform you with a joint statement," Cavusoglu said at a news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

"Until then, we will continue to take some steps. I would like to say that there is no problem."

He added that enhancing relations with Cairo will also contribute to the region.

Shoukry said his talks with Cavusoglu were centred on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in the political, economic, and cultural spheres.

"We agreed to continue this rapid pace of contact and communication which benefits us," he said.

He said both sides agreed on a "specific timeframe" for raising diplomatic ties, adding that it will be announced "at the appropriate time in preparation for a president-level summit that will mark the culmination of the journey we have started."

Cooperation on Libya