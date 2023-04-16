Azerbaijan's president and first lady have thanked two Turkish weightlifters for dedicating their medals to the country during the 2023 European Weightlifting Championships in the Armenian capital Yerevan.

In an official statement on Sunday, President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Cansu Bektas and Gamze Altun on winning three gold and one silver medal, respectively.

Aliyev and Aliyeva said the move "showed high skill, determination, and will to wave the flag of Türkiye" on the global stage while also playing the Turkish national anthem made "all the people of Azerbaijan happy."

On the dedication of Bektas and Altun's victories to Azerbaijan, they said this "proved once again that where Azerbaijan is not, Türkiye always represents us and supports our rightful cause. This is another manifestation of the unbreakable Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood."

