Trae Young rose up for a 3-pointer in the second half that left his hands way too hard, hurtling toward the basket before slamming off the backboard and through the hoop.

Atlanta's star guard shrugged and ran back down the court with a sheepish grin.

Things were going the Hawks way on Wednesday night, leading to a blowout victory.

Dejounte Murray scored 21 points, Young added 20 points and 12 assists and Atlanta rolled past the Phoenix Suns 132-100.

The Atlanta Hawks had lost four of five games coming into Wednesday's game but played much better on both ends of the floor.

“We wanted to win really bad and knew it had to start on the defensive end,” Murray said. “The defense took care of the offense.”

The Hawks never trailed, jumping to a 9-4 lead with three 3-pointers. Atlanta never let up, pushing to a 102-67 advantage by the end of the third quarter and leading by 43 points in the fourth.

Just about everyone was hitting shots for the Hawks, who made 52 of 91 shots (57.1%), including 19 of 33 (57.6%) on 3-pointers.

Bogdan Bogdanovic added 18 points off the bench.

“When you're getting downhill, moving the ball, sharing the ball, things like that can happen,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “I thought tonight we did a good job moving the ball and getting it to the open man.”

With star guard Devin Booker close to returning from a groin injury, Phoenix lost for the second time in eight games. The Suns were sloppy with 16 turnovers that turned into 31 points for the Hawks and had a dismal shooting night, hitting just 4 of 28 (14.3%) shots from the 3-point range.