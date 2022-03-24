Trophies won by former tennis world number one Boris Becker were auctioned off for £700,000 ($920,000) to pay his debts.

A British court heard on Thursday that the trophies were sold off after the six-time Grand Slam champion is accused of failing to hand over nine other awards after he was declared bankrupt in 2017.

Trustee Mark Ford, one of those tasked with recovering the German's assets, said he had a "tense" relationship with the star, who became "emotional" when talking about trophies he said he had lost control of.

Becker's awards include two of his three Wimbledon men's singles trophies and an Olympic gold medal.

The court in London was told Becker felt he was "badly treated" by private bank Arbuthnot Latham, which initiated proceedings over a debt of more than £3 million on a loan on his estate in Mallorca - part of which was subject to a 25 percent yearly interest rate.

