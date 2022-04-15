Some 350 more historical artefacts excavated from Türkiye's Kultepe archaeological site are set to go on display in museums.

The move comes as part of a conservation and dialogue program between Türkiye and the EU, the head of the excavation team said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Fikri Kulakoglu, a professor from the Ankara University and head of the excavation team, said “A total of 350 artefacts waiting in warehouses will take their place in museums.”

The excavation work has been continuing in the area for about 75 years.

Most of the artefacts unearthed from the site are preserved in museums in the capital Ankara and Kayseri province.

