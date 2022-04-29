British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has launched a late bid to buy Chelsea for $5.3 billion as three offers featuring American investors were already being assessed as the sale process nears a conclusion.

Chelsea was put up for sale in March after Russian owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government over his ties to President Vladimir Putin following the start of Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Ratcliffe, the chairman of chemical giant INEOS, is a Chelsea fan who owns European teams Nice and Lausanne as well as a cycling team and Britain’s America’s Cup sailing team.

INEOS said that $3.1 billion of the bid is committed to a charitable trust to help victims of Russian offensive against Ukraine.

Another $2.2 billion will be invested in the club over the next 10 years.

“This is a British bid, for a British club,” INEOS said.

“We believe that a club is bigger than its owners who are temporary custodians of a great tradition. With responsibility to the fans and the community.”

